Lagos LG poll must go on: Court stops 11 parties' move

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi has refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the holding of the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko made the decision in a ruling delivered on Friday in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021 which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other political parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State Government.

Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election coming up tomorrow 24th July 2021.

In a similar development, the above decision of the Court was also upheld in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC & Another in Suit No FHC/L/CS/625/2021.

The Court not only declined jurisdiction but vacated the Interim Order of Injunction earlier granted in the matter on 12 July, 2021.

In view of the above, the elections in to the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in the Lagos State will hold on Saturday, 24th July, 2021 as earlier scheduled.