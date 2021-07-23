Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Friday donated N15 million to the families of the 13 policemen killed by bandits on Sunday.

The donation was made to the families of the slain personnel, Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said.

Thirteen police personnel were killed in an ambush by bandits on Sunday after midnight at Kurar Mota in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

Dosara said each of the deceased member’s families will receive one million Naira, while the families of those who suffered injuries during the incident are to be given two million Naira.

“Already, the government has taken care of their medical bills.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle said the gesture was part of his administration’s promise to assist families of security personnel who lost their lives in the cause of protecting the lives of other citizens.

“Since his assumption in office, Gov. Matawalle has had cordial working relations with the security agencies and his administration has always supported the agencies in discharging their responsibilities,’’ he said.

Dosara said that the governor visited the wounded police personnel at the hospital to sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.

He said that the state government also commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police and prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.