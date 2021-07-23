By Franca Ofili

The Chinese Government on Friday donated 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

Mr Cui Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria made the donation to the Nigerian Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

Jianchun said the gesture was a result of the good relationship between Nigeria and China.

He noted that the efforts to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic required the collaboration of all countries.

However, he warned against politicising issues surrounding COVID-19 or blaming China for the outbreak.

Jianchun said there should be a collaborative effort to eliminate the disease.

“Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.

“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19,” Jianchun said.

He added that China would support Nigeria in vaccine production in the long run.

While responding, Ehanire, commended the Chinese government for the gesture, adding that the donation was timely.

The minister said that Nigeria stopped vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines but with the donation, vaccination of citizens would resume in earnest.

Ehanire called for collaborations and the exchange of information on ways to eliminate COVID-19.