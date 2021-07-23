By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it is not recruiting at the moment and has ordered a manhunt for the scammers.

The police debunked the recruitment scam in a statement signed by spokesman Commissioner Frank Mba on Friday.

IGP orders the arrest and prosecution of individuals behind recruitment scam

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba wishes to notify the general public that the Nigeria Police is currently not recruiting.

“Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.

“This clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.

“The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures. This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise.

“Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigation aimed at unravelling and prosecuting the orchestrators of these bogus and fraudulent recruitment schemes”.