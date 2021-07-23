Premier League makes Covid-19 vaccine compulsory for players, club staff

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League has made it compulsory for players, fans and club staff to have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 1 October in order to be eligible for match involvement.

This is after the UK Government’s announcement that fans would be required to demonstrate an NHS Covid-19 pass, showing their vaccination status, to attend fixtures from the start of October.

Local report has it that the compulsory vaccination is part of government’s intention to allow the football season to continue, even in the event of another possible winter lockdown.

Reportedly, Premier League clubs are also on board with the government’s strategy to have all players, staff, and fans fully vaccinated.

They believe that having a Covid-19 pass will help all involved to steer clear of spreading the virus and causing further disruption.