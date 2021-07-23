By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

French international and Real Madrid forward, karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madrid made the announcement in a press statement on Friday. “Real Madrid C. F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19, the statement simply read.

The club did not give any further detail on the condition of the striker.

Following his positive test, the 33-year-old will have to remain in isolation until he tests negative, afterward he can return for pre-season training with his club teammates.

Benzema was set to return to Real Madrid’s facilities this Friday, July 23, after participating in Euro 2020 with France.

The striker who joined up with the French team ahead of the Euro 2020 competition was a novelty appearance for Didier Deschamps. He was out for almost three years due to the blackmail case against his former teammate Valbuena.

After this positive, Benzema’s return to training with Real Madrid will be delayed at least ten days, following the protocols established by the club and LaLiga for positive cases of Covid.