A rogue bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Longe, his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola and his mother-in- law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke were today sentenced to 60-year imprisonment each.

Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti delivered the verdict.

The trio were convicted on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing contrary to the Criminal Code.

The charge was brought against them by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Ogunmoye, in his judgement, ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed Lanre suleiman proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said the convicts had failed to extricate themselves from the self-evidenced proofs before the court.

EFCC, in the course of trial, called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case.

The convicts were found guilty in all the 12 counts and sentenced to five years on each count.

The cumulative sixty years prison terms will, however, run concurrently.

The journey to the prison started when the illicit activities of Ebenezer got exposed through a petition to the EFCC from one of the new generation banks.

The bank reported that Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge was involved in fraudulent activities.

It was alleged that sometime in February 2018 the bank received a complaint concerning the missing N62, 400.00 in a customer’s account.

According to the petitioner, on February 15, 2017 a customer lodged the said sum into her account but the transaction could not be traced in the customer’s account even after the customer presented a copy of the slip signed by Alonge.

In the course of investigation, the said transaction was allegedly traced to Ebenezer Alonge’s wife’s account.

Further investigation however, revealed that there was a turnover of over N21, 000,000.00 as deposit from other customers in his wife’s account.

Also, it was alleged that other sums were traced to his mother-in-law’s account, who was also a beneficiary of the fraudulent act.

The court ordered Alonge to forfeit his house, which shall be sold and the proceeds used to restitute the bank.

The Alonges attended Osun State Polytechnic in Esa-Oke, according to the bio on their Facebook pages.

The wife said she was a staff of the NNPC Depot in Ore.