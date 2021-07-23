Saviour Dominic remanded for stealing aluminum pot

A 36-year-old man, Saviour Dominic, has been remanded in a correctional center for stealing an aluminum pot.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that Dominic who pleaded guilty to stealing the aluminum pot worth N80,000, be remanded in a correctional center, impending sentence.

Chief Magistrate J.A Adegun ordered that Dominic should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre after he pleaded guilty to intent to commit felony and stealing.

Adegun, however, adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for facts and sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 12 at Chemical and Allied Product, at No. 2, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant entered the company’s premises and stole the items where it was kept.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.