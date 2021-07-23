By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

An undergraduate of Sokoto State University, Joseph Oladapo Philip, has been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for cyber fraud.

Philip was jailed after being found guilty of dishonestly representing himself as an American soldier serving in Afghanistan and obtaining the said sum by false pretence.

He was arraigned by the Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a one-count charge.

According to the charge, Joseph cheated Lisa Farley from North Carolina and Joey Jaitrong by dishonestly deceiving them to collect the total sum of $18,700.

He presented himself to them as a United States soldier deployed to Afghanistan.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Sifawa convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N500, 000.00 fine.

He was also ordered to pay the sum of $18,700 United States Dollars as restitution to the victim through the EFCC.