By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tottenham’s forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract at the club, keeping him in London until 2025.

The club announced the contract extension in a statement on the club’s official website on Friday.

“We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new four-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2025, the statement read.

Son, 29, joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, and had scored 107 goals and claimed 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since.

He has grown into one of the Premier League’s finest players during his spell, reaching the Champions League final with the club in 2019.

Son while reacting to his contract extension said he is happy in the club and described it as an honour to play for Tottenham over the past years.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Fabio Paratici, the club’s new managing director, also said that the club is pleased to extend Son’s contract as a new chapter opens in the club under Nuno Espirito.