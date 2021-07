By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian pop singer, Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage has celebrated her son, Jamil Balogun as he turns 6 on Thursday.

The proud mother of one who recently lost her father described her son as her strength and the only reason she keeps going.

Sharing heart-warming videos which captured their beautiful mother-son moment, Tiwa Savage wrote, “My baby. My reason to keep going Happy Birthday to my SONshine #6 @officialjamilbalogun”.