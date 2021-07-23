Tokyo expectedly put up a spectacular show as Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony with choreography displays showcasing Japan’s culture.

The colours and costumes are indescribable as musical harmony flowed from wooden tables.

The opening show was not dampened, despite the absence of the huge 60,000 spectators that ought to have filled the stands.

They were kept away because of COVID-19. But many watched the ceremony outside the stadium.

There were only 950 people on the stands.

Eminent personalities such as French president Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden, watched the opening ceremony.

The highlight was the parade by national teams.

More later