By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ugandan weightlifter, Julius Ssekitoleko, who absconded from his pre-Olympics training camp in Japan has been deported to Uganda.

The athlete fled his camp last Friday and was found on Tuesday in a town 100 miles away from his Olympics camp at the home of an acquaintance in Yokkaichi City.

He was discovered missing from his hotel room after he failed to appear for a daily coronavirus test. He left a note saying he wished to work in Japan. Police went on a manhunt for him.

Upon returning to Uganda in the company of an official from Japan, the athlete was received by his family members and officials from the Ugandan ministry of education and sports.

Local report reveals that his mother, Juliet Nalwadda; spouse, Desire Nampeewo; and aunt, Pauline Nakasagga, were the family members that received him at the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

His mother appealed to the government to forgive him for any wrongdoing and also assist the family as his wife is due to give birth soon.

Martha Okumu from the Ugandan Internal Affairs ministry as well as the newly appointed Commissioner in charge of physical education and sports, Duncans Mugumya, were also at the airport to receive the athlete.