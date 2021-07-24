Hello singer Adele and LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul have been spotted together again at a popular New York restaurant.

This comes more than a week after they were seen cozied up at game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Thursday the pair were caught in another display of public affection, while enjoying a double date at popular NYC eatery Cipriani.

According to photographs published by The Sun, Rich, 39, can be seen with his arm around the 33-year-old hit-maker.

He even appeared to stroke Adele’s back at one point.

Clearly giddy with excitement to be in one another’s company, Rich’s wide smile was visible in the snaps.

The SUN reported the pair didn’t leave the restaurant until 11pm.

Showing off her slimmed-down frame, Adele looked typically trendy in a black Balenciaga football top, teaming the luxury piece with ripped jeans and a pair of chic heels.

Rich opted for a denim jacket, black jeans and white trainers.

He went mask-free while chatting away to his new partner outside the high-end restaurant, but Adele opted to cover her nose and mouth with a black face mask.

Source: Daily Mail and The Sun