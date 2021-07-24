Winner of the Big Brother Naija, Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon and Erica Nlewedim have reconciled.

Erica posted a video on her Instagram with Laycon with the caption ”We are good”.

Erica and Laycon were friends in the House, but speculations about Laycon’s romantic interest in her led to some problems as Erica was already tied with Kiddwaya, another housemate.

The two housemates later fell out, when Laycon alleged Erica wanted to kiss him.

This triggered a huge scuffle that caused the elimination of Erica in the House, with Laycon running away with the Star Prize.

Since then, the two reality TV stars have been estranged.

However, a video posted on Instastory by Erica showed the two stars have reconciled.

Laycon also shared an extended video of the reconciliation: