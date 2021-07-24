Boko Haram attacks Cameroonian army base, kills 7 soldiers

Cameroonian military and local sources on Saturday said Boko Haram militants attacked an army base in Cameroon’s Far North region, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding several others.

two soldiers and a local resident told Xinhua that the insurgents hit the military base in Sagme locality of the region by 4.00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The militants, well-armed, some of them in military camouflage arrived in a convoy of six vehicles, one of the soldiers said.

After several hours of fighting, the commander of the military base was killed alongside six of his colleagues.

“The soldiers were very brave and defended strongly.”

A soldier, who opted for anonymity told Xinhua that the gallantry of the soldiers helped to repel the insurgents’ attack.

“It is thanks to the soldiers that they were able to repel the attackers and saved more lives,’’ he said.

The soldier added that casualties on the part of the militants remained unknown.

Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Cameroon’s army in more than 10 months, according to security reports.

According to security reports, Boko Haram has plagued Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, killing more than 2,000 people.