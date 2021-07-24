For soldiers in Katsina state and Daura, the memories of President Buhari’s eight day visit will linger for some time, as he gifted them 22 cows.

He donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital.

He also gave five cows each to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura.

The soldiers on guard duty at the residence were given two cows.

During the 8-day visit, Buhari commissioned Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state.

He commissioned the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate that will create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

He also commissioned a 50km Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma Council.

On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them two cows, N1 million and 20 bags of rice.

President Buhari also hosted Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly.

He also received some top government officials such as the GMD NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.