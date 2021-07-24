Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari said he would have loved to visit his hometown, Daura, every two weeks but for the high cost of presidential movements and exposing security personnel to the weather.

He, however, added that if he decides to do so, no one can stop him.

Buhari stated this on Friday when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, at his Palace.

He said: “We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high. I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals.”

The President also spoke on the unity of Nigeria.

He said only the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30 months civil war

“We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into political crisis. We had a 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.

“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them,” he added.

The President, who recalled fond memories of visiting the Palace as a military Head of State, expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura thanked the President for always creating time to visit his hometown and the palace despite the tight schedule.

“Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of. I can assure you that men, women, children, marketers and artisans are always pleased to receive you and they will be praying for you.

“Today is not for speeches but for appreciation. We have been blessed so much as a community because you are the leader of the country. You have brought honour to our domain.

”As a community, we have benefited a lot with increased traffic of people and organisations coming to help us here. We know it’s because of you.

“May the good Lord always go before you and behind you, and remove all obstacles from your path,” he added.

The Emir said the President must remain focused in getting results particularly in securing the country.

“Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today,” he added.