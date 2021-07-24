By Salisu Sani-Idris

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State on Friday visited the National Hospital, Abuja to extend support to an indigent family with triplets.

The minister gave a cash donation of N250, 000 to the couple, along with baby clothing, diapers and assorted toiletries for the upkeep of the babies.

She also donated N10,000 each to 50 families with different medical challenges in the hospital.

Meanwhile, she promised that the FCT Administration would profile eligible families that deserved support from the government in line with the mandate of the FCT Social Development Secretariat

“The FCT Administration, through its Social Development Secretariat, has a policy for supporting indigent families with multiple births, especially the less privileged ones.

“But with the economic downturn, the policy was set aside temporarily, but it’s being revisited. I am here in my private capacity. I am here today as a mother and as a human being.

“Hopefully, when we resume on Monday after the break, other families will be profiled for visitation, which will be carried out by the Gender Department of the SDS to ensure only deserving families are visited,” she said.

The minister also revealed that beneficiaries of the welfare policy of the administration had hitherto abused the process, thus depriving eligible families.

“Actually, most of the time government discontinue processes like this because they are being abused by indigent citizens and we have seen situations where beneficiaries abuse such supports, piling up bills and depriving requiring eligible families.

“So, now we want to follow due process and ensure that only deserving families with multiple births and indigent families benefit from this support of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“In the past, we have seen situations where supports such as shelter is provided for those categorised as the poorest of the poor and could not afford shelter for themselves.

“By the grace of God under this administration, we are revisiting that but for now I am here in my capacity as a mother and a human being to support some indigent families”.

Responding, the mother of the triples, Mrs Tomy Glory expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister of State for her kind gesture, praying for God’s guidance and favour upon her.

“I am a student of the National Open University in Abuja, but I had to defer my studies due to complications arising from my pregnancy that eventually I delivered triplets.

“I am overwhelmed with this kind of gesture, especially from a government official. Her visitation alone is enough testimony, but she crowned it all with cash and assorted gift items. May God bless her richly,” she added.

NAN