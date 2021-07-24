By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Saturday charged citizens to always be part of the electoral process.

Hamzat said this after casting his vote at Polling Unit 02, Ward D Oke Balogun, Epe.

He said citizens should always participate in the electoral process by making sure that they vote the right people into political offices at every election.

The deputy governor further noted that it was not right for people to complain about those that govern them when they fail to come out and vote in the candidates of their choice into various political posts during elections.

“Come out and vote. Don’t stay back and start complaining, be part of the process. If you are not part of the processes, you don’t have the moral right to complain, come out and vote for the people you want”, he said.

Hamzat who voted at exactly 10:20 am, while commending the peaceful conduct of the election, advised the people to shun any form of violence and other anti-social behaviours as there is no need for such.

Speaking further, he called on prospective winners in the elections to keep to their campaign promises and work for the development of the state.

He also gave the assurance that those contesting on the platform of APC will live up to the promises they had made to the people during the campaign by doing a periodic review of their performances.

In his words, “the party expects the candidates to keep to the guidelines of the party, as there is a system of evaluation in place.”

“Though local governments are different and each of them will be focusing on different things, they must focus on certain things and they will be evaluated on a quarterly basis,” he added.

Having gone round some polling units in Epe town, the Deputy Governor said he was impressed by the smooth conduct of the election so far, as the card readers were working well and the voters were conducting themselves peacefully.

Hamzat noted further that the election process was peaceful and had improved, saying “we are learning, we are getting better and that is what we expect”.