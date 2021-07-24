By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Low voter turnout characterised the Local council election holding in Ikorodu, although voting was peaceful.

Among places surveyed were Eruwen Polling unit in Ikorodu North, Ikorodu Grammar School polling Unit, Junction Of Awolowo Road/Ireshe Rd., Ota-Ona Polling unit, Opposite Ayangburen Road and Arowolo-Eluku street polling unit.

One widespread feature of all the units was low voters turnout.

Across those polling units, fewer than 15 people were waiting to be accredited to cast their vote.

A Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) official said voting began a bit late.

The official also said that fewer than 20 people have been accredited for voting at his unit.

Heavy security presence

At Ikorodu Grammar School, two RRS vans were stationed with armed policemen monitoring the election process.

Security was thin in some other units, where a few Police officers and men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps maintained their presence.

A van of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with armed officials on patrol in the Local government was also spotted.

Curfew compliance

Very few vehicles plied major roads in Ikorodu.

There was no much vehicular and business activity on the ever-busy Obafemi Awolowo road linking Ota-Ona to Ita-Maga.

Similarly, the usually boisterous Ikorodu Garage was quiet.

Police officers and men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps were strategically positioned there.