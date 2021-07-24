The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man, Yusuf Aliyu, who drowned in open water at Danbare, Layin Bakar Lamba in Kano.

The Kano State Fire Service made this known in a statement signed by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the service in Kano, on Saturday.

“We received a distress call at about 3.45 p.m on Friday afternoon from one Danlami Danladi.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:05 p.m.,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Aliyu was, however, brought out of the water dead.

He added that the corpse had been handed over to his father, Aliyu Safiyanu.

The spokesman said that the cause of the incident was being investigated.