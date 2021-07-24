By Taiwo Okanlawon

Voting was delayed in some polling units across Oke Ira, headquarters of the Ojodu Local Council Development Area at the ongoing local government elections in Lagos State.

Voters came out early to exercise their franchise but were left frustrated because the card reader could not read their cards.

As of 11.00 am, the card reader at the Polling Unit 038 where the outgoing executive Chairman Ojodu LCDA Hon Engr Olumuyiwa Julius Oloro will vote was not functioning.

Oloro later voted after they resolved to vote manually.

Speaking to PM News, Oloro called for a new card reader replacement and urged LASIEC to improve on its election materials.

The chairman also said he is optimistic that the process will be a landslide win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Four years ago, the ruling party in the state swept the entire 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state, in an election that was characterized by low voter turnout.