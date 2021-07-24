Lagos LG polls: Ikotun tricycle operators shun movement restriction

By Kemi Akintokun

Some commercial tricycle operators at Liasu area of Ikotun, Lagos State, disregarded the movement restrictions put in place for the Saturday Local Government Elections.

One of the operators, Mr Saheed Eniola, told NAN that he decided to work in order to provide food for his family, saying that the 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. restriction was not necessary.

“I can’t stay at home till 3:00 p.m. because of the election; what will my family eat? Nobody will give me money to feed my children if I don’t work.

“Besides, I am not voting and I don’t know any of the candidates vying for the post in the election,” he said.

Also, Mr James Azino said that he acquired his tricycle through hire purchase, noting that the restriction could affect his remittance for the month.

“I got this Keke NAPEP through hire purchase, if I stay back at home where will I get money to pay back at the end of the month?

“There is hunger in the land, the government should help to reduce the high cost of living we are experiencing,” he said.

Mrs Grace Uche, a widow who has been riding a tricycle since she lost her husband two years ago, said raising her four children alone has not been easy.

“I have four children at home to feed and cater for, so I can’t afford to sit at home till 3:00 p.m. before working today,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Ward E, polling unit 12, unit 7 and 09 in Liasu Road, Idimu LCDA accreditation of voters started around 9.00 a.m., while voting has also commenced in the three units.

People without nose masks were allowed to vote, after going through the temperature check.