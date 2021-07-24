Michael Adeshina

It was business as usual in some parts of Lagos and Ogun state on Saturday morning despite the government’s restriction order on movement during the Local Government election.

The Lagos State Government and had on Thursday announced a restriction of movement between 8.00 am and 3.00 pm to allow for the Local Government election in the state.

A statement from the Lagos State Police Command on Friday said movement restriction must begin from 6.00 am to 3.00 pm.

This may have created some confusion in Lagos.

However, as of 9:00 am, residents of Iju Ishaga, Ikorodu, Ogba, Agege, Agbado, Oke-Aro, Akute, Lambe, were seen moving from one place to another via buses and motorbikes.

The movement of buses and motorcycles was also witnessed in Alagbado, Alakuko.

However, voting has commenced in various polling units.

But, there is currently a low turnout of voters.

Voting has commenced at Ward G in Ifako Ijaiye, Old Akute Road.

The voting exercise commenced at about 10 am. However, card reader failure was recorded.

Some party officials also broke the rules by wearing party uniforms to the polling units.

Voting has also commenced at Eti-Osa at the ward where the governor will cast his vote.

The exercise commenced at about 11 am. But, voters’ turnout is still very low.