By Ibukun Emiola

The management of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, has debunked reports of any recent COVID-19 related death as being purportedly reported in some quarters.

It was observed that some news platforms (PM News not included) misquoted the statement of the varsity in its monthly bulletin.

The misunderstanding, however, led to reports that a member of UI staff or a student of the varsity died of Covid-19 complications.

However, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the university’s Director of Public Communications, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

Oladejo said the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, had only said at a zoom session, that the university could have recorded up to 10 deaths, arising from the third wave variant, if necessary precautions were not taken.

“The acting vice-chancellor said if we had not been proactive enough on the compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, we could have recorded up to 10 deaths arising from the third wave variant,” Oladejo said.

According to him, the university management had earlier stated in the university’s periodic Bulletin of July 19 that there was a need to adequately observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols on the campus.

He said: “The management also urged members of the University of Ibadan community to keep to safety protocols.

“Where were the families and names of those who are dead, either members of staff or students arising from COVID-19 difficulties, complications, confusions, and barriers, even if the acting VC actually said it ?”

Oladejo said that in the university’s bulletin the management emphasized that observing the COVID-19 safety protocols was imperative now more than ever.

“The fact that University of Ibadan Health Services has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 or an increase in flu-related/flu-like symptoms (for this season/time of the year) in the last three months, suggests that if we are proactive in observing all health safety protocols, we can effectively prevent and spare UI community from the third wave/new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hence, it is important that we fully implement all recommended precautions at all levels.

“Because, it has been observed that though, level of knowledge of necessary precautions is high, level of implementation/compliance is low.

“All hands must be on deck, especially in the Halls of Residence, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Each person must take direct responsibility for his/her health safety,” Oladejo said.

Also, the Coordinator, UI COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, Prof. Victoria Adetunji, added that the acting vice-chancellor never said we lost 10 people to COVID-19.

“We use this medium to debunk the story that UI lost 10 persons to COVID-19 complications and the reporter who first reported it has pulled it down,” Adetunji said.