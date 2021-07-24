By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said henceforth the discharge certificate for corps members will include the course of study and date of graduation.

The details will also be on NYSC Certificate of Exemption.

According to a statement signed by the NYSC Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Victoria Ango, the decision was in line with the management’s resolve to standardize records.

The plan will begin with the 2021 Batch ‘A’ service year.

“I am directed to remind you that, management has approved the inclusion of Course of Study and Date of Graduation on NYSC Certificate of National Service, and Certificate of Exemption.

“This decision is in line with earlier resolve to standardize records and will take effect from the 2021 Batch “A” Service Year which commenced in March 2021.

“You are to note that, in order to avoid deviation from Senate/Academic Board Approved uploads, request for changes in date of graduation and courses of study would no longer be entertained.

“Kindly give this circular the widest publicity it deserves.

“Please, accept the assurances of the Director-General’s warm regard,” Mrs Ango said.