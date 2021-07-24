Stolen SUV, AK-47 rifle recovered in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Delta State Police Command on Saturday said it has recovered a stolen Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and AK 47 riffle from suspected criminals in two separate operations in the state.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement in Warri.

Bright said the SUV was recovered on July 23 by the police crack team attached to the Ebrumede Division near Warri.

“On July 23 at about 4:00 p.m, the DPO, Ebrumede Division, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, while on a stop and search duty with a crack team attached to the Division at one of the black spots close to DSC Roundabout, Warri, flagged down a vehicle for check but the driver refused to stop and rather zoomed off.

“The DPO quickly led the crack team and went after the vehicle.

“The occupants of the vehicle realising that the police were not relenting, abandoned the Toyota RAV4 Jeep with Lagos registration number EPE 949 FF and fled,” he said.

Bright said a master key was recovered from the vehicle.

He added that investigation later revealed that the Jeep was stolen from where it was parked on July 23.

Bright said that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing criminals.

He added that the DPO, Sapele Division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, led a crack team attached to the Division to recover AK47 from a suspect at Ugbeyiyi area of Sapele.

“On July 23 at about 2130hrs, the DPO Sapele Division received a distress call from someone in the Ugbeyiyi area of Sapele and immediately led the crack team attached to the division to the area.

“The suspect, who wrapped an object in a caftan dress, on sighting the police took to his heels, but was chased into a nearby bush where he dropped the wrapped object and escaped.

“When the wrapped object was uncovered, one AK 47 rifle with one live ammunition was recovered.

“The rifle with breach number 06957 was without magazine but had already been corked. The ammunition was in the chamber,” Bright said.