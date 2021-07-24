Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode missing as Lagos holds LG poll

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Three former governors and key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos did not vote on Saturday during the Local Government election.

The former governors are: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tinubu, National leader of the APC and leader of the party in Lagos was conspicuously missing at his Polling Unit 047, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja on Saturday.

Sunday Adigun used to be the hub of political activities as hundreds of newsmen would throng the area to witness Tinubu vote and grant interviews.

But today, the story was different. As soon as pressmen thronged the area and learnt that Tinubu would not be voting, they immediately dispersed except few who stayed behind.

No reason was giving for his absence and this was the first time in over a decade that the former governor did not vote at any election at Sunday Adigun.

Unconfirmed sources said Tinubu is not in the country and that he might be indisposed.

But despite his absence, APC won his polling unit, polling 107 votes to two votes by PDP to win the chairmanship poll.

Also, Fashola did not vote at today’s local government election in Lagos. He was conspicuously missing at his Itolo, Surulere polling unit.

He was said to have stayed back in Abuja and did not come down to Lagos to vote.

Four years ago, Fashola did not also vote at his polling unit during the Local Government election.

Likewise, Ambode was not at his Epe polling unit to cast his vote on Saturday for unknown reason.

Sources close to him confirmed that the former governor was missing in action even though he controls APC machinery in Epe.

However, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila showed leadership by coming all the way from Abuja to cast his vote in Surulere at the LG poll.