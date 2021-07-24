President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday taking place tomorrow.

The president, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity described Umahi as a “man of conviction,” who does not hesitate in following his heart, particularly when it comes to serving his people.

The president, in a statement rejoiced with the entire Umahi family, their friends and associates.

While praying that as the Governor turns a new age, Buhari said he would further dedicate himself to the service of God and humanity.

He wished the engineer, author and member of the All Progressives Congress long life and prosperity.