Voters apathy, late arrival of LASIEC officers mar Lagos LG poll

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Local Government election in Lagos State began on a shaky note with officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, arriving extremely late in most parts.

Also, there is extreme voters apathy as Lagosians stayed away from poll.

As at 9.30am, many electoral officers have not arrived their places of assignments in places like Ikeja, Agege, Alimosho, Ikoyi, among others.

In most places, Police officers were on ground, but no electoral officers and voters.

At Polling Unit, 019, Ward 09, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was supposed to cast his vote, LASIEC officials came in at exactly 10.15am, with poor voters turnout.

At Sunday Adigun Street, Ikeja, LASIEC officers were around by 9:30am, but no single voter had turned up to vote.

As at that time, on the same street where the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is supposed to vote, electoral officers arrived around 9:30am but no voters on sight.

In most places within Alausa, Ikeja, electoral officers arrived extremely late, with no voters on sight.

In Agege, youths convert roads to football field.

On Bourdillon, where Senator Oluremi Tinubu is supposed to vote, LASIEC officers were on ground as at few minutes to 10am, but no voters in sight.

The story is the same in most places.

In Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit, only five people have voted as at 10:50am. The polling unit has 1,098 voters.