The trailer of the 15th episode of Selina Tested is out.

The Nigerian movie series with Port Harcourt pidgin as the language continues to make waves on YouTube.

The movie focuses on two childhood friends, Aboy and Chiboy.

There are plenty of violent scenes in this latest episode, produced by Lightweight Entertainment.

The producers say all the episodes offer lesson to the youth about what’s happening in some parts of Nigeria.

Episode 15 continues the storyline of Episode 14 titled: Egyptians

Watch the trailer:

