By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, who left Kano Pillars after three months and signed for the Turkish professional football club Fatih Karagumruk has given reasons for his decision.

Musa on Thursday, completed a free transfer to the Istanbul club, signing a two-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The move ended his brief stay in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), where he penned a short-term deal.

Speaking after finalizing the transfer, Musa said he took Fatih Karagumruk’s deal because of their philosophy and ambition.

“I was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and it’s clearly an ambitious club,” said the former Leicester City forward in an interview with BBC Sport Africa.

“I feel wanted and that’s what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can’t wait to link up with my teammates and help the club achieve their ambitions,” he added.

Karagumruk were promoted to the Turkish top-flight in the 2019-20 season, ending a 35-year wait for a return to the Super Lig.

They will continue their preparation for the 2020-21 campaign with friendly games against league rivals Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa on July 30 and August 5, respectively.

Musa’s agent Tony Harris added that the three-time Russian Premier League winner with CSKA Moscow had offers from other Turkish clubs but the Ataturk Olympic Stadium outfit stood out with their approach.