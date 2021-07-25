The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 10,000 travellers returning to Nigeria dodged the compulsory COVID-19 test and quarantine as infection rate jumped by 32 per cent in one week at border posts.

The travellers came into Nigeria through the premier Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Lagos reported 9,000 of them and Abuja 1000, NCDC said.

The agency gave the alert Sunday morning, as it also reported a decline in COVID-19 cases.

It logged 272 cases in Nigeria 24 July.

In contrast, 317 cases were announced 23 July, the highest in 18 weeks.

Lagos State again recorded the highest number of new infections with 182 confirmed cases.

Rivers, Nigeria’s oil capital, came a distant second with 34 positive samples and Ondo State third with 24.

States that recorded fresh infections include Oyo State (10), Abia (7), Ogun (7), Ekiti State (5), Delta (2) and Plateau (1).

Three states, including Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto States recorded zero cases.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 active cases stood at 3,975 and death toll 2,132.

Eight people recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the discharged to 164,788 out of 170,895 cases till date.