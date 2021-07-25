By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is to earn an annum payment of $2.5m (N1.02bn) upon completing his deal to Turkish Lig 1 side Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa who was unveiled on Thursday revealed that he decided to join the Turkish club because he was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and its ambition as a club.

He noted that he felt the club really wanted him and that was what made all the difference, saying he wants to repay the faith the club had in him.

Although the financial details of Musa’s deal with Fatih Karagumruk were not disclosed, Sports Extra reports that the attacker will earn about $2.5m (N1.02bn) annually with a weekly pay of $40,000, with bonuses.

A close friend of Musa told Sports Extra that the club wanted Musa because of his wealth of experience, having played at the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

He said that since the club got promoted to the topflight two seasons ago, their major aim is to remain in the Turkish topflight and also win games against the big sides like Galatasary, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

Musa’s friend said they believe Musa can help them achieve their goals and they signed him for $2.5m annual salary, besides bonuses and allowances.