By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s single tennis tournament in Tokyo ahead of his game against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events,” a statement from Murray read.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”

The tennis champion remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury.

Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is the only player to win two Olympics singles titles in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He was bidding for a hat trick of gold.

Murray’s career has been blighted by injury in recent years.

He had twice undergone hip surgery since rising to world number one at the end of 2016.

He also missed the Australian Open in January after contracting coronavirus but won back-to-back matches at a Slam for the first time in four years at Wimbledon last month.

Murray spoke positively after his victory with Salisbury on the first day of the Games when they beat French second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Hubert.

He and Salisbury will face German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the second round.