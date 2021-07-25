Another 28 kidnapped students of Kaduna Baptist school released

Bandits have released another 28 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, who were abducted from their school 20 days ago.

A total of 121 students of the school were kidnapped by bandits early this month at the premises of the school.

Before now five of the students regained freedom separately.

However, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Joseph Hayab told TheCable that additional 28 students had been freed by the bandits, while the remaining were still being awaited.

Armed men had stormed the school on July 5, shooting sporadically as they kidnapped 121 students and leaving two security guards in the defensive struggle. The abduction was the fourth mass abduction in the state over the past six months.