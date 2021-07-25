By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Adeolu Okusaga popularly known as Saga has revealed that he was a disappointment to his dad because he graduated with a second-class lower degree.

Saga during his first introduction with the male housemates on Saturday night said his dad wanted him to be the Engineer.

The 28-year-old art enthusiast also disclosed that although he worked as an engineer at several companies, he had chosen to focus on his love for arts.

“I graduated with a second class lower, but I was a disappointment to my dad.

“My dad wanted me to be the engineer that he wasn’t. He is a banker but an Engineer and an inventor.

“He wanted to take up that role and cajoled me into studying engineering, but I like arts.

“I almost threw my certificates away because my dad talked down on me. This made me fall in love with drawing.

“I’m here for my mum because she loves arts.”

Saga hails from Lagos State and he was the second housemate to enter the house.

He is currently based in Port Harcourt as an offshore engineer, though he has found a new passion for sketch drawing and has become celebrated for his hyper-realistic portraits.

He decided to turn his efforts to practicing art after being amazed that his work could draw powerful reactions from people.

Besides drawing, his hobbies include dancing, singing and exercise. That last passion has led him to start an online fitness club that has members from all around the world.

The lowest point in his life was being informed that his mother, whom he described as his best friend, passed away.