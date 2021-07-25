BBNaija Season 6 Housemate and the first to enter the BBNaija House on Saturday is already a Hollywood movie star, with ambition to reset Nollywood.

BBNaija fans were surprised that the Yaba raised actor had made some impression in the U.S. movie industry with appearances in primetime TV shows, such as The Blacklist and Law & Order.

He also starred in ‘Brooklyn Coven’, ‘Protector of the Gods’ among several other flicks.

The organisers of BBNaija did not give much away about the 34 year-old Boma, when he was introduced on Saturday.

But Google search has revealed a lot about him before coming to the House.

Boma started out as a model representing Nigeria in Mr. Imperial Universe Contest 2016, winning Best Body and 2nd runner-up overall.

As a model, he also walked the runway in several fashion weeks including New York Fashion Week, while also promoting brands such as Nike, Adidas, Dior, Chase Bank, American Express among others.

He had played football before in Europe, with his career truncated by injury.

The New York resident has a plan to do a film project towards the end of this year in Lagos.

In August last year, Boma launched his own TV company called Bonzy Blues Global Partners.

In an interview with Ameyaw Debrah last year, Boma defined who he is.

“I’m an actor, but I’ve worn many hats throughout my years. I started out my career modeling and went on to represent Nigeria for Mr. imperial Universe 2016, and won Best Body Imperial Universe in 2016. From modeling, I decided to go full fledge into soccer as I’d always wanted, and went on to play Semi-Pro throughout Europe. Unfortunately, before signing pro, I experienced an injury, and my soccer career was short-lived. It was a tough time for me, but I couldn’t let that setback stop me. Having achieved so much through modeling, I returned to NYC and enrolled in New York Film Academy to take my career to the next level.

Wow, so you’ve done a lot. What are some of your most notable accomplishments in your acting career?

I’ve had the opportunity to feature in some primetime TV shows, such as The Blacklist and Law & Order. To be apart of shows with such longevity and loyal audience was a major accomplishment for me.

How have you been coping since the lockdown? What has been keeping you busy?

To be very honest, This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for me. I have used this free time to take some classes to sharpen my skills, I’ve written some scripts written — I’ve just been working on my craft and studying vigorously. I’m sure creatives out there aren’t struggling with how to maximize their time during this pandemic.

What are you currently working on? Any upcoming projects?

I recently just launched my own production company, Bonzy Blues Global Partners. Its focus is on TV production and media events. I’m currently working on three short films I plan to submit to film festivals from December 2020 and next year. I’m very excited for what the future brings.