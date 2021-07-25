President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, as he turns 65 on 26 July, 2021.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president saluted the sincerity, patriotism, and altruism of the Forum under Malaolu’s leadership.

President Buhari noted that the interventions of the group were always calm, measured, devoid of sabre-rattling and targeted at a better country.

He, therefore, rejoiced with the family, friends, and associates of the leader of the socio-cultural group.

The president wished him long life, prosperity, and greater service to God and country.