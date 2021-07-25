Juventus have ruled out the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United this summer.

Many reports have linked the striker to Manchester United and Man City.

However, Pavel Nedved, the Vice President of Juventus, in an interview with Sky Sport Italia confirmed that the Portuguese will not be leaving this summer.

Nedved said: ‘Ronaldo will return to training on Monday and he will stay with us.” in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

He also gave an update on Paulo Dybala’s future, with the striker also the subject of various reports suggesting he could leave Turin.

Nedved said:

“[Director Federico] Cherubini has already been in contact with his [Dybala’s] agent, who will arrive in Turin next week. We are in good time to get the situation resolved, it’s not a problem.”

However, reports by EuroSport and other platforms claim Manchester United and Juventus may engage in a swap deal that will see Ronaldo return to Old Trafford and Pogba return to Turin.