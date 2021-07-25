By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The trio of Faze, 2face and Blackface, former members of defunct Plantashun Boiz have reunited after their breakup over 10 years ago.

The artists performed one of their hit songs on Saturday in honour of late music star, Sound Sultan.

The Plantashun Boiz crew broke up after Blackfaze accused 2face of stealing his song, insisting he wrote African Queen.

He also accused the ‘African Queen’ crooner of being gay, alleging that 2face engaged in same-sex intercourse as a sacrifice for his success.

Their split up was one of the biggest in the music industry back then as the individual members of the group signed solo deals with record labels.

Innocent Idibia (2face) signed for Kennis Music while Chibuzor Oji (Faze) signed for Westsyde Music.

Blackface, however, championed a family of Ghetto kids with his brand of Ragga music.

The group reunited on Saturday night at a memorial for Sound Sultan who died recently of lymphoma.

Other artists also paid tribute to the music star at the event titled a ‘A Night of Tribute’ which held at Terra Kulture, Lagos.