By Multichoice

Here are the steps to take to watch Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 reality show, from anywhere in the world.

The show which began Saturday 24 July with 11 guys being admitted to the House, continues today with the arrival of the ladies.

The show is organized by Multichoice company and it is only broadcast on DSTV, GOTV cable TV and online via DSTV ShowMax.

BBNaija 2021 Season 6 DSTV and GOTV Channels

Time for the Show

24/7 hours broadcast

Channel to Air the Show

DSTV channel 198

GOTV channel 29

Subscription Bouquet

DSTV (Monthly)

Yanga – ₦2,565

Confam – ₦4,615

Compact – ₦6,975

Compact Plus – ₦10,925

Premium – ₦16,200

GOTV (Monthly)

Jolli – ₦2,460

Max – ₦3,280

Other BBNaija Channels

You can watch the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) shows on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151, Africa Magic Urban Channel 153 and Africa Magic Family channel 154 & GOtv channel 2 from 19:00.

DSTV – Africa Magic Showcase (Channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (Channel 154)

GOTV – Africa Magic Family (Channel 2).

DSTV South Africa

South Africa viewers can now watch 24/7 coverage of the Big Brother Naija reality show on their DSTV decoders. The show will be broadcasted on;

DSTV – Big Brother Naija (Channel 197)

How to Watch BBNaija Online 2021.

In addition to the 49 countries that already enjoy BBNaija across the African continent, for the first time ever, you can now catch the show live 24/7 on the online streaming platform, Showmax in the UK.

You can watch live streaming of the Big Brother Naija season 6 edition on your mobile phones from anywhere in the world by signing up and subscribing to DSTV Show Max.

Showmax is streaming the 24/7 BBNaija season. You can also watch series, movies, news and much more.

Visit www.showmax.com to register.