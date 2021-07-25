Ayorinde Oluokun

Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic have resolved to petition their country’s leader, President Patrice Talon, over the arrest and ongoing trial of Nigerian Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho in the French country.

The monarchs took the decision at a meeting they held at the palace of Aladjohoun of Adjohoun on Sunday.

BBC Yoruba quoted the monarchs as saying that aside the President, they will also write to the Ministers of Justice, Internal Affairs as well as the head of parliament in Benin Republic.

The monarchs said they will only address the media after the submission of the petitions.

They also said they will not disclose the content of their petition as doing so may be counterproductive to their efforts and desire.

Ọba Siyan, the Aladjohoun of Adjohoun added that the traditional rulers will visit Government’s House on Monday if they did not receive a swift response to their petitions.

Monarchs present at the meeting include Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, Onikoyi Abesan, and Oba of Seme.

The meeting of the monarchs come ahead of resumption of trial of Sunday Igboho on Monday at the Court D’Appeal, Cotonou.

The Court had adjourned Igboho’s case after the Yoruba agitator who was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany was arraigned last Thursday.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers of Igboho in Benin Republic said the Yoruba agitator was arrested based on the request of the Nigerian government.

He added that the Nigerian government told the court last Thursday that Igboho is wanted for over allegations of trafficking in arms, inciting violence and plotting for division of Nigeria.

But Salami said Nigerian government has not provided evidence of the allegation against Igboho to the court.

He also said the Nigerian government cannot request the extradition of the Yoruba agitator to Nigeria, Salami said this was because Nigeria did not have extradition treaty with the Republic of Benin.

He added that the court may decide on the fate of Igboho on Monday.