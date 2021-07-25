The 2021 Season 6 Big Brother Naija show began Saturday night, 24 July, with 11 male housemates the first to arrive.

This year’s show has the theme “Shine Ya Eye”.

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned to hosting duties and announced changes in the format of the house.

The winner of 10-week show will walk away with N90 million worth of prizes.

Below are profiles of the guys who entered into the Big Brother House Saturday night. The female Housemates will enter the house on Sunday.

Boma Akpore a.k.a Boma

Boma is a 34-year-old footballer turned ‘mixologist’ who is also into modeling. He was the first to enter the house.

According to BBNaija Daily, he was raised by his single mother and grandmother.

Boma grew up in Yaba, Lagos. He describes his childhood as “extremely tough”, having had to pay his way through school.

One of the hardest decisions he had to make was to drop out in his final year, as he couldn’t make ends meet, but his life’s high point came when he saved enough money to pay for film school, an achievement that was subsequently eclipsed by his graduation.

Boma describes himself as “sexy, intelligent, adventurous, strong and fit”, and considers himself “extraordinary”. While hustling on his acting career, he makes ends meet by working as a bartender by night, and a masseuse by day.

Having suffered bouts of depression after his marriage failed and after suffering an injury during football try-outs, he is determined “never, ever, to give up” and holds onto his faith.

Adeolu Okusaga a.k.a Saga

Okusaga aka Saga is a 28-year-old engineer who hails from Lagos State. He became the second housemate to enter the house.

He is currently based in Port Harcourt as an offshore engineer, though he has found a new passion for sketch drawing and has become celebrated for his hyper-realistic portraits.

He decided to turn his efforts to practicing art after being amazed that his work could draw powerful reactions from people.

Besides drawing, his hobbies include dancing, singing and exercise. That last passion has led him to start an online fitness club that has members from all around the world.

The lowest point in his life was being informed that his mother – who he describes as his best friend – passed away.

Yusuf Garba a.k.a Yousef

Yousef is a 29-year-old secondary school teacher from Jos Plateau State. He is also a model, and loves looking good for the camera.

He describes himself as “soft-spoken, fun-loving, down to earth go-getter”. Apart from being a big food enthusiast, Yousef enjoys hiking, reading, traveling and sports.

He is also a model, host and personal trainer and confesses he can’t resist checking himself out in the mirror.

Yousef counts winning the Mr. University of Jos and Jos Carnival King titles as the highest points in his life, while the lowest was when he lost his beloved aunt.

Pere Egbi a.k.a Pere

Warri-born Pere is a 35-year-old who once served in the US army.

He was raised by a single mother, and is the first born of two children.

He is an actor and a real estate agent.

He believes change is the only constant in life and describes himself as “a spontaneous, adventurous person”.

Pere is also a qualified nurse and served in the United States Military for six years, before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate.

This vibrant 35-year-old is also a model.

He enjoys dancing, playing games, writing, bar-hopping and water rafting.

Hazel Oyeze Onou a.k.a White Money

Multitalented Whitemoney describes himself as an open-minded “jolly good fellow” who likes to have fun.

His hobbies include driving, hustling, watching movies and making music.

The 29-year-old Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur, originally from Enugu State, believes he has a great aura and that his “swag speaks for itself”.

The highest point of his life so far happened recently, when he kick-started his designer shoe import business.

Adeniyi Lawal

Adeniyi Lawal is a 33 year-old from Oyo state. He wants to be known in the house as Niyi. The young man is spontaneous and likes to have fun. He is a married man.

Niyi is a computer engineer from Oyo State. Though he was once in the running to be a professional basketball player, that ambition was quickly quashed when he sustained an injury, leading to sciatica.

With a sense of Dennis Rodman about him, he still loves to play basketball and work out, and is adventurous when it comes to new food, and enjoys both eating and cooking it.

He is also an avid reader, aspiring writer and is fond of playing board games and card games – he even has a gaming license.

A husband and father, Niyi describes himself as “optimistic, spontaneous and adventurous”, while others describe him as being energetic.



Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo a.k.a Yerins

Yerins is a 27-year-old Bayelsa state indigene. He is a medical doctor and a polymath.

He describes himself as “a perfectionist, creative genius, lover of art and poetic rap music”. He sees himself as a renaissance man who isn’t confined to one profession or career.

The 27-year-old enjoys drawing, playing chess, listening to music, and making it too.

The high point of Yerins’ life is when he graduated from Medical University in the Ukraine and finally got to see his parents for the first time in nine years.

Paul Ephraims

Jaypaul is a singer and entertainer who is into many other things.

He is a 29-year-old Lagos based musician and actor.

He believes the Big Brother Naija House will be the perfect opportunity to help boost his already fledgling career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In his own words, he is “entertaining, confident, playful, honest and friendly”.

Emmanuel Umoh

Emmanuel is a 24 year-old model. He became the first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa International title since its inception in 2011.

Emmanuel hails from Akwa Ibom, but currently resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he owns and runs a fitness centre and a unisex salon and spa.

Emmanuel is a risk-taker who believes in making the best of every opportunity and he counts his physical and social attributes as advantages that garner him a lot of attention.

Currently single, he describes himself as a “sucker for love” and believes “a healthy relationship goes a long way to building one’s life”.

Samuel Jacob Alifa

Sammie is a 26-year-old amateur filmmaker and final year student at Ahmadu Bello University.

He enjoys storytelling, videography, basketball, eating and hanging out, and describes himself as “tall, handsome and charismatic”.

He admits he talks too much at times and sometimes ends up gossiping, because of the “great dialogue” he gets in his day-to-day conversations.

In 2020, he produced his very first short film and now has his sights set on growing his YouTube series and taking his career to the next level.

Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo

Lagos based Cross is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who describes himself as “a bad boy with a good heart”.

Although single, this 30-yer-old is not afraid to dole out the relationship advice and believes people don’t know that communication is the key to successful relationships.

Cross promises to bring in a lot of drama. He also loves pretty women, clubbing and dancing.