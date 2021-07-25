By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification until October 31.

NIN-SIM data verification was previously extended by the FG to end on Monday, 26th July. However, it has been extended by another month again.

The exercise was extended after a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, and also foreigners and diplomatic missions according to a statement by Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission.

The statement noted that extension was also to capture members of the diaspora community and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as revealed by enrolment statistics.

A review of the entire exercise which indicated that progress is being made also contributed to the need to extend the deadline by the FG. This is to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

According to the statement, there are more than 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country which would ease the NIN enrolment process and linkage of NIN to SIM.

The NIN-SIM linkage makes it easier for security agencies to carry out their duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required, Ikechukwu noted in the statement.

He also said that all Nigerians both within and in diaspora should be able to get their NIN with the number of enrolment centers.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami was also quoted in the statement.

He commended the Kano State Government and other States that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.

Pantami also expressed excitement over NIN being part of the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam to significantly reduce exam malpractice.

He appreciated Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.