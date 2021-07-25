Oyedepo opens up on pastors consulting native doctors for charms for miracles

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide has opened up on some Nigerian pastors consulting native doctors for charms to do miracles in churches.

Oydepo, during one of his sermons at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State on Sunday said such pastors have been taken over by the spirit of error, which is the devil.

He said ministers of the gospel should rather seek for the Holy Spirit, which is the spirit of truth than than the devil.

“I was told that some Pastors consult native doctors to do charm for them to use for miracles in Church.

“Two young men met one of my sons in the gospel and said, “one took the other one to a medicine man to do charm for them for miracles.

“Hello: Ministry! For native doctor to do charm for you, that you will be using for miracles in the Church? It is as terrible as that Sir.

“Deception, if it were possible, the elect can be deceived. We need the help of the Holy Spirit to remain on the path of truth for life.

“Can you imagine Pastors consulting with native doctors! Say with me, “spirit of error” You can’t overcome the spirit of error without the Spirit of truth at work in you, that is the cheapest way to expose error. You must have at work in you, the Spirit of truth to subdue the spirit of error,” Oyedepo said.

Oyedepo also called on members of the church to possess the anointing for boldness, saying that the church has tormented the devil a lot in the country.

“You can see how much we have tormented the devil in this country: the Fulani herdsmen, the boko harams. Open your mouth wide. You dare it, you die”: straight,” he said.