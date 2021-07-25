By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the voters apathy that greeted the Saturday local government poll was an indication that residents are tired of Dapo Abiodun’s government.

The opposition party Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole said this in an interview after the local government election.

He said that residents felt disenfranchised by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), accusing the electoral umpire of “limiting the scope of choice available to the people.”

Bankole said that the decision of the party to boycott the election was felt in all 236 wards in the state. He noted that PDP’s decision not to participate in the poll largely contributed to the low turnout.

He said Ogun people would wait for the appropriate time to tell the governor that the power truly belongs to them.