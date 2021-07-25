The 11 female housemates taking part in the BBNaija Season 6, Shine Your Eye, were unveiled on Sunday 25 July.

They joined 11 guys admitted 24 hours before.

The 22 housemates have an immediate task: to unmask two of them who were wildcards by Sunday.

Here are some titbits about the ladies:

Arinola Olowoporoku, a.k.a Arin:

She is 29 years old. Single. She grew up in Lagos in a polygamous home. Arin is also a fashion designer.

She is also an arts and culture curator.



Jackie Bent a.k.a Jackie B.

She is also 29 years old like Arin.

The mother of one son, was born in Lagos. She went to University in the UK. She is an event and wedding planner.

Peace Ogor a.k.a Peace

She is 26 years old. She was born in Port Harcourt and she is still single. Peace is a budding entrepreneur who has a fashion line already.

She is 21 years old, from Akwa Ibom state. She is single and loves writing and poetry.

Anita Singh a.k.a Nini

Nini, 27 years old, is from Edo State. She is a graduate of economics from University of Abuja. She is a fashion entrepreneur and loves cooking, travelling and photography.She has four other siblings.

Beatrice Agba Nwaji, simply Beatrice:

She is 28 years old, also from Port Harcourt. She is a single parent, of a five year old kid. She studied marketing at UNIPORT.

Beatrice is versatile. She is a fashion model, singer, dancer and a talented hairstylist.

She loves basketball and football.

She is 22 years old. A mystery girl in the house as she keeps her university and town secret. We know she is single and a fine artist.

She is a 29 year-old from Abia. She is a former air hostess. She is widely travelled to many parts of the world, except to the Antarctic.

The 29 year-old self employed lady is from Port Harcourt. She loves dancing, travelling and photography.

The 26 year-old lady is from Edo state. She is single and also an artist entrepreneur. She leads a female dance group.

The Abuja born Princess Francis is the oldest lady in the House. She is 30 years old. Her state of origin is Imo.

Princess is single. She is a e-hailing service driver and business owner.