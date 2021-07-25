By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Three suspected robbers were set ablaze in Imo on Saturday as the state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro condemned the act.

The robbers were said to be terrorising the Owerri Ibiri community.

They rode on motorcycle(s) without plate numbers to rob innocent people, especially traders.

According to a statement on Sunday by CSP Michael Abattam, PPRO Imo State Police command, the robbers were beaten, tied and set ablaze before the Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene.

CSP Michael noted that the police were unable to arrest the perpetrators of the act as they all ran away on sighting the Police Patrol Team.

CP Abutu Yaro who condemned the barbaric act urged members of the public to always hand over suspects to the police for proper investigation and prosecution instead of taking the laws into their hands.

The Police chief also set up a team to investigate the cause and possible ways to prevent future mob actions in the State.